Utilities strain short-term debt market, lining up $14B in cash and credit

Some of the biggest U.S. utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) have arranged for more than $14B in cash and credit by selling bonds, entering into new credit facilities or drawing on existing lines to boost liquidity, Bloomberg reports.

"We expect to continue to see utilities drawing on credit lines," says Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza, citing American Electric Power's (NYSE:AEP) $1B credit agreement announced this week as a conservative way to shore up funds.

"We do not see it in any way a sign of overall liquidity risk," Pourreza says.

NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) sale this week of $1.1B in five-year notes through its Florida Power & Light subsidiary priced at 237.5 bps over comparable U.S. Treasurys - more than 2x as much as the company agreed to pay in a similar deal a year ago.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was able to lock in record-low rates in a sale of $550M in 30-year notes after last week announcing a new $1.5B term loan and borrowing $500M from an existing bank line.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has tapped $1.2B in new bank lines while selling $750M in notes, while also saying it had no plans to draw on its $6B master credit facility.

