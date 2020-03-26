Rent-A-Center draws on credit, suspends buybacks

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending its repurchase program and drawing from revolving credit, among other moves.

The company proactively drew an additional $118M, increasing balance sheet cash to about $175M; it has about $48M available on its asset-based revolver, and with lender agreement can increase that facility up to $100M and its term loan up to $150M.

In Q1, the company bought back $26M in shares of common stock but has suspended buybacks from here.

"While following the guidelines of local, state and federal authorities, the majority of Rent-A-Center stores remain open as an essential business providing household necessities such as refrigerators, ranges, computers and smartphones," the company says.

It's made operational changes, including providing the option for curbside services for order processing and payments, delivering merchandise to front doors without entering homes, and enabling virtual payment and collections for coworkers.