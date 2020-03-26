No help for big cruise lines in stimulus package

The major cruise ship lines are shut out of the $2T coronavirus stimulus package headed for a vote tomorrow in the U.S. House, despite Pres. Trump's desire to help them.

The package limits aid to U.S.-incorporated companies with a majority of workers based in the U.S., two criteria that effectively exclude the major cruise ship operators such as Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian (NYSE:NCLH) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).

Trump said today that he would like to provide assistance to the cruise industry, which supports local economies in the U.S., but it is "very tough to make a loan to company when they're based in a different country."

The world's four biggest cruise lines, which include Swiss-based MSC Cruises, have suspended sailings for about a month following coronavirus outbreaks aboard ships and travel restrictions imposed by various governments.

"There's a risk that cruise ships are laid up for an extended period of time," says Wedbush analyst James Hardiman. "They'll continue to burn cash without any revenue coming in the door."