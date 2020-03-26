Full speed ahead for Lululemon in China

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) execs said on the earnings conference call today that the company's sales in China saw an immediate lift when the coronavirus restrictions were relaxed and continue to get better week by week.

During Q3, Lululemon saw e-commerce sales growth of over 60% in China, while the outlook for the brick-and-mortar business is also looking bright.

"We will double our store base in China this year and we believe we are only scratching the surface of our potential within China and Asia overall," noted CEO Calvin McDonald.

LULU earnings call transcript

