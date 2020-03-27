India's RBI joins 'whatever it takes' rhetoric

India's RBI cut the benchmark interest rates ahead of the scheduled April announcement to mitigate the economic concerns due to COVID-19.

Repo rate has been cut by 75 bps to 4.40% while retaining "accomodative stance", taking it to the lowest since 2004.

Reverse repo rate has been slashed by 90 bps to 4% in a bid to inject more liquidity in the system.

CRR has been slashed by 100 bps to 3%, the lowest it has been since 1962.

A 3-month moratorium on all EMI of corporate loans, home loans, personal loans and car loans without affecting the credit score was also announced to ease the financial burden.

"The intent is to mitigate negative effect of virus, revive growth, and above all preserve financial stability,” said governor Shaktikanta Das.

