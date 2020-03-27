Fed balance sheet tops $5T for first time

The Fed's balance sheet exploded by more than half a trillion dollars over the past week, roughly twice the pace of the next-largest weekly expansion during the global financial crisis.

Total assets held by the central bank totaled $5.3T as it attempts to keep credit flowing to all corners of the market, including Treasurys, commercial paper and municipal bonds.

In an interview aired yesterday on the The Today Show, Jerome Powell said there was essentially no limit to the Fed's emergency lending ability and doesn't see inflation resulting from current policies.