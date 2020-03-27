G20 to inject $5T into global economy

"The virus respects no borders," leaders from G20 nations said in a joint statement, declaring a commitment to inject over $5T into the global economy and do "whatever it takes" to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will continue to conduct bold and large-scale fiscal support. The magnitude and scope of this response will get the global economy back on its feet and set a strong basis for the protection of jobs and the recovery of growth."

