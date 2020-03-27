Chinese factory profits slump most on record

Investors may have been reminded that the world economy isn't in great shape as China reported a huge tumble in factory profits for the first two months of the year - down 38.3% Y/Y to 410.7B yuan ($57B). That's the steepest decline on record.

Consumer confidence figures are due out later this morning in the U.S., gauging how hard households have been hit by the coronavirus crisis despite efforts to get back to work.

