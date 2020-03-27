Reviewing options to 'open the country up'

At the beginning of the month, there were roughly 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., but there are now more confirmed cases than China and Italy, making it the country with the largest outbreak in the world.

As testing ramps up, there are also efforts to reopen the economy, with President Trump hearing recommendations from the White House coronavirus task force this weekend.

Plans include classifying counties by low, medium and high "risk" levels, though state governors will have the ultimate say on whether to relax stay-at-home orders and business closures.