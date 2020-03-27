Russia looks to widen OPEC+ membership

A new OPEC+ deal to balance oil markets might be possible if other countries join in, according to Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Dmitriev and Energy Minister Alexander Novak were Russia's top negotiators in the production cut deal with OPEC (the existing pact expires on March 31).

Who would be the new members? President Trump said last week he would get involved in the Saudi-Russia oil price war at the appropriate time amid Moscow's longstanding frustration with rapidly growing U.S. shale.

Crude futures +0.5% to $22.72/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, WTID, OLEM, OILX, USAI, NRGU, NRGD, AOIL, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO