Jacobs strengthens financial flexibility with additional liquidity capacity

Jacobs (NYSE:J) has entered into a new term loan facility, under which it borrowed $730M and a U.K. subsidiary borrowed £250M with a maturity in March 2025, bearing interest at the prevailing LIBOR rate plus a margin of between 0.875% and 1.50%.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of certain debt.

President and CFO Kevin Berryman said, "We are pleased that our strategic actions have facilitated our ability to execute this transaction, thereby further enhancing the company's financial flexibility through an additional $1 billion of liquidity capacity, which brings our total cash on hand and revolver capacity to more than $2 billion. Given the current market conditions, we are pleased that our banking partners recognized the financial strength associated with our transformed company and thank them for their continued partnership."