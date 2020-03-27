FDA accepts Roche application for oral formulation of Xofluza

The FDA has accepted Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's New Drug Application (NDA) as well as two supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDA) for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil).

The NDA is accepted as a new formulation of Xofluza as one-dose granules for oral suspension (2 mg/mL), offering a convenient option for children and those who have difficulty swallowing.

In addition, the application seeks approval of Xofluza for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in otherwise healthy children aged one to less than 12 years who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours.

The FDA also accepted an sNDA for post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza for both the oral suspension and currently available tablet formulation. The FDA is expected to make a decision on these approvals by November 23.