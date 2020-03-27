Howard Hughes launches equity offering

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) is to launch a public offering of the Company's common stock and to grant the joint bookrunners an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering.

The Pershing Square Funds intend to purchase, in a concurrent private placement, up to $500M of shares of the Company's common stock at the offering price.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the proposed offering and concurrent private placement, if any, for general corporate purposes, including to strengthen the balance sheet and provide liquidity.