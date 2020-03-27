Covid-19 activity roundup - healthcare

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) add an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 to their 2018 collaboration aimed at developing vaccines for infectious diseases. TBIO has begun producing multiple mRNA constructs and will use its mRNA platform to design and manufacture a range of candidates. SNY is also collaborating with BARDA on a COVID-19 vaccine.

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) reports that the first four COVID-19 patients with respiratory complications treated with leronlimab for three days experienced near-normal immune profiles with improved cytokine levels. Two of the patients who were intubated in an ICU were removed from there and extubated with reduced pulmonary inflammation. On the regulatory front, it has filed another round of modifications to its IND and protocol for a Phase 2 clinical trial for all severely ill COVID-19 patients (eliminates the need for each doctor to file an emergency IND before treating with leronlimab).

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will produce face shields for medical personnel via its 3D printing operation. St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Idaho will receive the first shipment of 1,000 shields. The company can produce up to 7,500 shields per day. Shares up 8% premarket.

TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF): Cannabis operations considered essential in licensed jurisdictions and are fully operational. Management will update investors on Q4 and 2019 results, and will provide more color on Q1 2020 during its 2019 earnings call on April 15.