Stifel likes bluebird bio in premarket analyst action

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (34% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) upgraded to Buy with a $70 (50% upside) price target at Stifel.

Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) upgraded to Overweight with a $152 (17% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $40 (18% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo.

Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) downgraded to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright. Shares down 1% premarket.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) downgraded to Underweight with a $2 (21% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley.