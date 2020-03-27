GameStop looks to navigate through pandemic

GameStop (NYSE:GME) execs stated during yesterday's conference call that the retailer has seen an increase in store and online traffic over the past few weeks. Curbside pickup of orders is being used to fulfill some online orders at stores.

They also said that there has been very limited impact on the supply chain so far.

The topic of store rationalization also came up. "In 2020, we will continue our work to densify our global store fleet and anticipate store closures to be equal to or more than 320 net closures we saw in fiscal 2019 on a global basis," noted CFO Jim Bell.

Shares of GameStop are up 13.38% premarket to $5.00.

