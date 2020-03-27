Party City extends store closings, pulls guidance

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) says it's is extending the temporary store closures of its corporate-owned and -operated retail locations in the U.S. until it is practical to reopen.

Curbside pickup of online orders is being expanded to more markets.

On the financial front, Party City tapped another $150M from its $640M senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. The company says it made the withdrawal out of an abundance of caution.

Party City is is withdrawing its FY20 financial guidance provided earlier this month.

