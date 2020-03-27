Macerich draws $550M from credit line

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) boosts its cash holdings to ~$735M by recently borrowing $550M on its revolving line of credit.

It has also taken actions to reduce ongoing cash outflows such as dramatically reducing all capital expenditures, including the size and pace of its redevelopment investments.

On March 16, 2020, Macerich announced that its board approved both a reduction in the quarterly dividend and that the dividend would be payable with a combination of 20% cash and 80% shares of the company's common stock.

The decision to use a stock dividend will be reviewed by the board on a quarterly basis.

Company withdraws published 2020 guidance.

Macerich said it will continue to work with employees, tenants and relevant authorities to maximize the health and safety of the communities it serves and to re-open locations when possible.

Previously: Macerich will pay reduced dividend in cash and stock (March 16)