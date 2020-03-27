Wedbush positive on Lululemon

Wedbush Securities analyst Jen Redding says Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is in a better position than most retailers to emerge out of the pandemic in solid shape.

"We see lean inventories coupled with a best-in-class e-commerce platform, strong balance sheet and healthy cash position as positioning lululemon for a comeback stronger than most on the other side of the fence," she writes.

Redding also points to LULU's healthy balance sheet, which features $1.1B in cash, no long-term debt and a maximum of $600M and CNY130M in revolving credit available.

Shares of Lululemon are down 5.37% premarket to $190.01 vs. Wedbush's price target of $200.

