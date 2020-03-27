Arbutus reports positive preliminary results from early-stage AB-729 trial

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announces positive preliminary results from a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (AB-729-001) in healthy subjects and two cohorts of chronic hepatitis B subjects on nucleos(t)ide antiviral therapy, all of whom received a single subcutaneous injection of AB-729.

AB-729-001 is designed to determine the most effective dose and dosing interval for use in future Phase 2 combination clinical trials.

The results demonstrate that AB-729 is a potent RNAi agent capable of reducing HBsAg plasma levels and support further development as a treatment for people living with chronic hepatitis B.

No serious adverse events were observed in healthy subjects.

The company plans to move forward into the multiple-dose portion with 60 mg dose and, in parallel, to explore additional single-dose cohorts beginning with the 90 mg dose, with results expected in H2.