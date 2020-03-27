Eton Pharma nabs U.S. rights to adrenal insufficiency drug

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) has acquired U.S. rights to Diurnal Group plc's Alkindi Sprinkle as a replacement therapy for pediatric adrenal insufficiency, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, in young patients up to the age of 17, an Orphan Drug-tagged indication.

Under the terms of the license, Eton paid Diurnal $3.5M in cash and issued it 379,474 common shares at the closing of the agreement. It will pay $2.5M upon commercial launch, sales-based milestones of $1M-20M depending on the particular sales level in a calendar year and tiered low-double digit-to-high teens royalties on net sales.

Diurnal's marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of September 29.

Alkinda Sprinkle is a taste-neutral granule formulation of hydrocortisone.