Slack target raised on growing demand

RBC raises Slack's (NYSE:WORK) target from $23 to $28, citing "greater demand, usage and validation for its product portfolio" due to the coronavirus-related remote work shift.

A recent call with Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield suggested that "these levels of paid customer adds are likely unsustainable," but analyst Alex Zukin says the "lower selling friction is real" now that more companies and users have tried the product.

Slack shares are up 0.1% pre-market to $28.50. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

