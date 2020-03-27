IBio supports AzarGen Bio to develop rituximab biosimilar

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) has entered into a second Statement of Work under its Master Joint Development Agreement (the “MJDA”) with AzarGen Biotechnologies.

Signed in 2018, the MJDA contemplates initial contract development and manufacturing of AzarGen’s biosimilars at iBio’s Bryan, Texas facility.

The company plans to transfer its FastPharming Manufacturing System to AzarGen in South Africa for production of critical biological medicines for the African continent.

In September 2019, AzarGen contracted with iBio to manufacture research quantities of rituximab for bioanalytical testing.

Therefore, iBio will now manufacture additional supplies to enable pre-clinical studies comparing plant-made rituximab to the original molecule made using genetically engineered mammalian cells.