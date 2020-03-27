Americold boosts credit line to ~$1.4B

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) expands capacity of its unsecured credit facility to ~$1.4B from $1.275B.

After completing the financing and including funding for announced developments and acquisitions, the company’s total liquidity, consisting of cash, revolver and equity forwards, exceeds $1B.

Americold refinanced its $800M multicurrency revolving line of credit and expanded its facility to include US$425M and C$250M (~US$178M) term loans.

The Canadian dollar term loan acts as a hedge for its recent Nova Cold acquisition.

The new revolver and term loans maturity was extended, inclusive of extension options, to 2025, which increased the company’s total real estate debt duration to 6.8 years as of Dec. 31, 2019, pro forma for this refinancing.

Additionally, it tightened the credit spread on the revolver and term loans by five basis points, and increased flexibility by improving financial covenants.