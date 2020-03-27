Freeport McMoRan seeking limited operations at Cerro Verde mine

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) says it is in talks with Peru's government to conduct limited operations at its Cerro Verde mine after the country extended a national emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak to April 12.

The mine had been temporarily transitioned to a care and maintenance status on March 16, along with several other mines and projects owned by major companies, after the government declared a 15-day emergency to fight the virus.

In 2019, Cerro Verde produced 1B lbs. of copper and 29M lbs. of molybdenum.