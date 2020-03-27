Airlines seen taking grants instead of loans

Cowen analyst Helane Becker reviews the implications of the stimulus package on the airline industry.

"While we expect the airlines to accept the grants, because they are designed almost as a pass through to their employees, we do not expect them to apply for loans. The loans are a pay to play, so to speak, as the government will take an interest (equity, warrants) in the airline. We do not believe the airlines want the government any more involved in its business than it already is," reasons Becker.

Either way, Becker sees a rough period for the industry for several years. "We believe the industry has lost at least two years of growth, and likely more. As a result, we do not believe we will see a return to normal before 2022 / 2023," she forecasts.

