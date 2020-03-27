Citi sees wave of fallen angels as raters 'turn up heat'

"Ford and Occidental could just be the tip of the iceberg" in terms of investment-grade credit slipping to junk status, writes Citi analysts led by Daniel Sorid.

The number of companies at risk of being cut to BB spiked to 18.

The future ratings cuts "will involve a more diverse selection of sectors, including healthcare, TMT and consumer products, where company deleveraging plans face the risk of earnings shortfalls and languishing hopes to sell assets to raise cash," they wrote.

If rating firms downgrade all credits on negative outlook or downgrade-watch and upgrade those on positive outlook and upgrade-watch, “the BBB3-at-any-agency segment would swell $116B”.

If they cut ratings on all negative outlooks and get rid of positive stances, the BBB3-at-any agency segment would grow $165B, they said.