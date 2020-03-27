Tata Motors spins a new plan

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) says it plans to spin off its passenger vehicles arm as a separate unit within the company.

Tata sees the spinoff as helping it secure strategic alliances to provide the company access to new products, car parts, technologies and capital. The commercial side of the business can also sharpen its focus after the separation.

Car sales in India have dropped for 16 straight months, a streak that will surely be extended for another few months amid the pandemic.