UBS gives Lam Research two-notch upgrade

UBS upgrades four semi stocks from Sell ratings, citing the recent sell-off that has baked in a roughly 20% EPS cut.

Raised from Neutral: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) with its target lowered from $117 to $105, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) with a target boost from $51 to $54, and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from $145 to $153.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was raised from Sell to Buy with the target boosted $40 to $290.