More Covid-19 actions - healthcare

Humanigen (OTCQB:HGEN) has submitted a protocol synopsis to the FDA related to its planned Phase 3 study of lenzilumab for the prevention and treatment of cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) inks an agreement with Voltron Therapeutics subsidiary HaloVax to develop a COVID-19 vaccine based on a self-assembling vaccine platform called VaxCelerate that Voltron in-licensed from an entity at Massachusetts General Hospital. Shares up 23% premarket.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) reports that collaboration partner Servier has suspended recruitment in the Phase 1 PALL and CALM studies evaluating UCART19 in ALL patients citing disruptions from the global pandemic.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTC:VYYRF) has postponed the filing of its fiscal 2019 financial statements (year ending November 30) until on or about April 3 due pandemic-related disruptions.