Valaris hit with two rig contract terminations off Angola

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) says it received contract terminations for two rigs operating offshore Angola, one from Total and one from Chevron.

The Valaris DS-8 drillship was involved in an accident earlier this month when the rig's blowout preventer stack collapsed.

The DS-8 is Valaris' highest earnings contributing rig, whose $620K dayrate is one of the highest left in the market, and Total was expected to terminate the contract due to the incident.

Valaris says it has loss of hire insurance for $602.5K/day after the expiration of a 45-day deductible waiting period through the end of the contract in November 2020.

The company also says it is withdrawing its financial guidance for Q1 and the full year; it had expected FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $210M-$240M.