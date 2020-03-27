ETFs notch outflows for fifth straight week, Refinitiv Lipper says

Money flowed out of U.S.-based ETFs (-$19.5B) for the fifth straight week, with all three asset groups suffering net outflows, according to Pat Keon, senior research analyst at Refinitiv Lipper.

Equity ETFs had net outflows of $10.9B for the week ended March 25, taxable bond ETFS saw $8.1B leave, and municipal bond ETFs had $607M of outflows.

Among equity ETFs, the biggest outflows were at iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) which lost $8B and Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) which lost $2.5B.

For taxable bond ETFs, the largest net outflow were at iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) (-$3.7B) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) (-$2.7B). On the tax exempt side, $397M left the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).