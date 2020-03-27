SunTrust sees +40% upside on Constellation Brands

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to a Buy rating from Hold. "Yep, We’re Upgrading Corona," reads the title of the firm's note.

"The COVID-19 related pullback has created an attractive entry point for a company with a resilient portfolio and strong FCF generation," notes analyst Bill Chappell.

Chappell thinks investor expectations for Constellation's beer portfolio growth, new product launches and potential return from its investment in Canopy are now realistic.

Importantly, off-premise sales are seen accelerating enough to offset the drop with the on-premise sales (~10% of STZ's total) amid the pandemic.

He also believes STZ's ~$2B of annual free cash flow generation potential will be clearer to investors in FY21 as it "bends the curve" on its 7-year $4B beer capacity expansion.

SunTrust hikes its price target on STZ to $200 from $150 vs. the average sell-side PT of $194.15.