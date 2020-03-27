Arcturus bullish on Duke system in Covid-19 vaccine development

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) updates on its strategy to rapidly learn about the safety and efficacy profile of its COVID-19 vaccine using Duke-NUS' genetic correlation system.

Duke-NUS, the Company’s partner, developed a process to track genetic changes and their correlations that augment testing of vaccines.

There are specific gene changes that correlate directly with efficacy, particularly the level of neutralizing antibody titers. These gene expression changes can be measured within the first 5 days following vaccination and the data may also guide dose selection.

Arcturus’ COVID-19 vaccine, LUNAR-COV19, is based on its STARR and LUNAR technologies.