SNC-Lavalin withdraws FY2020 guidance

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) has withdrawn its previously issued FY2020 guidance amid disruption in operations due to COVD-19.

The company continues to offer services to clients and governments from non-office based locations.

They are re-evaluating actions to align cost base due to the impact on operations from COVID-19.

SNC-Lavalin had cash of $1.2B and credit facility of $2.6B at the end of Q4 with net recourse debt to EBITDA ratio at 2.1x.

The stock is trading 39% off its 52-week high at $15.78 (March 26th close)

Press Release