Houghton Mifflin Harcourt takes action related to Covid-19 impact

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to cut salary of director, executives, employees and a four-day work week with associated labor cost reductions.

Freeze on spending not directly tied to near-term billings;

Reduced inventory purchasing.

Temporary closures of warehousing and distribution centers.

Deferral of long-term capital projects not directly contributing to billings in 2020.

Borrowing $100M of its asset-backed credit facility as a preemptive measure to mitigate against capital market disruptions.

The company expects education business will be impacted, and significant uncertainty is likely to persist in the marketplace.

Withdraws FY20 and 3-year outlook.

