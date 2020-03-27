Houghton Mifflin Harcourt takes action related to Covid-19 impact

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to cut salary of director, executives, employees and a four-day work week with associated labor cost reductions.
Freeze on spending not directly tied to near-term billings;
Reduced inventory purchasing.
Temporary closures of warehousing and distribution centers.
Deferral of long-term capital projects not directly contributing to billings in 2020.
Borrowing $100M of its asset-backed credit facility as a preemptive measure to mitigate against capital market disruptions.
The company expects education business will be impacted, and significant uncertainty is likely to persist in the marketplace.
Withdraws FY20 and 3-year outlook.
