Cal-Maine Foods on watch as egg prices soar

The wholesale prices of Midwest large eggs hit an all-time high of $3.09 a dozen yesterday, more than three times the price for a dozen at the beginning of the month.

Price gouging amid the pandemic is not the reason for the price jump.

"Egg prices are up because demand is up sharply. Suppliers are seeing four, five, six times the level of demand as before, and there's essentially a fixed supply," notes Urner Barry's Brian Moscoguiri.

The development would seem to be a positive for egg producer Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM). Shares of CALM are up 15% over the last three weeks.