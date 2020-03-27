Diebold Nixdorf withdraws FY2020 outllook, provides liquidity update

Diebold Nixdorf (OTCPK:DBD) is withdrawing its FY2020 outlook due to COVID-19 impact.

The company's business offerings has been designated as essential by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and numerous other state, local and international governments as it is providing much-needed maintenance and support for customers' ATM and retail checkout networks around the world.

The company currently has ample liquidity due to continued cash management programs, recent draw down of its revolver facility and is strengthening its financial position by accelerating its DN Now cost initiatives and implementing incremental actions.

The company has decided to postpone its Investor Day event, previously scheduled for May 21.