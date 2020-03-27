Woodside defers FID on Scarborough, slashes 2020 spending by 50%

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) says it will defer final investment decisions on three major projects, including the Scarborough gas project offshore Western Australia, and will cut planned 2020 spending by 50%.

Woodside says it will not decide whether to proceed with construction of the Scarborough project until 2021, while pushing back the timing of a decision on a second processing unit at the active Pluto LNG facility to 2021 and delaying an FID on developing the Browse gas resource without setting a new target date.

Scarborough is 75% owned by Woodside and 25% by BHP.

Australia's top independent gas producer now expects to spend $2.4B this year, cutting investment spending by 60% to $1.8B and operating expenses by $100M.

Woodside's decisions will help position the company to chase acquisition opportunities that might emerge rather than tying it down to development projects, and could allow it to return cash to shareholders, CEO Peter Coleman tells Reuters.