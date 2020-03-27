Bio-key up 304% premarket on Nigeria contract

Nano cap BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) rockets 304% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement that it has closed a contract to provide its biometric software and hardware solutions to support a program launched by the Nigerian Ministry of Labor aimed at finding jobs for 1M recent college graduates there. The program also plans to create a scalable e-commerce infrastructure to support a range of industries across the country.

The company expects to generate $45M from the contract over the next 18 months.