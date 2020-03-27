Cooperman buys energy

Making an appearance on CNBC, hedge-funder Leon Cooperman says his largest "out-of-consensus" bet is on energy (NYSEARCA:XLE). "A lot of these stocks are selling at a fraction of underlying asset value."

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) are two names he owns.

A veteran of plenty of bear market, face-ripping rallies, Cooperman reminds that this week wasn't your last chance to buy. "Until we get more of a handle on the virus, I would think that one should be very defensive."

