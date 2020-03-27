Mereo Bio updates business amid COVID-19

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) provides an update on business and developmental programs, in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company remains on track on start Phase 3 pediatric trial of setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) in H2.

Recruitment into Mereo’s Phase 2 alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency study will be delayed, with topline data now expected in 2021.

The Company also announced that Mr. Michael Wyzga, will become Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Richard Jones, CFO has informed that he will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Wyzga previously served as President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Radius Health.