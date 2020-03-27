RingCentral debuting Zoom competitor next week, says bull

Rosenblatt analyst Ryan Koontz sees "very strong sales momentum" for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) through the coronavirus impact.

The analyst expects RNG to launch its video product to compete with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) within the next week.

Koontz: "In the very near term, RCMeeting will not only begin to be sold in RingCentral Office (RCO) bundles across most U.S. segments, but it will also begin to replace the installed base of ZM at RNG customer."

Rosenblatt's research shows "very strong RNG sales across most segments" with new strength in healthcare, K-12 education, and non-profit.

Rosenblatt rates RingCentral at Buy with a $245 target. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.

The firm rates Zoom at Neutral and a $95 PT.