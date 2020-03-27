IRET sees Q1 in line, pulls year guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) sees Q1 results in line with expectations but withdraws its 2020 financial outlook as it's too early to quantify Covid-19's impact on its business.

Has existing cash balance of ~$21M as of today; including current availability on its revolver, the company has access to ~$188M of liquidity.

Has ~$9.6M of debt maturities remaining in 2020 and ~$36.1M of debt maturities in 2021.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, IRET's unsecured NOI was 61% of its trailing twelve-month NOI, and 45 of its 69 communities were unencumbered with a mortgage, providing a substantial source of potential additional liquidity through mortgage financing if necessary.

For the first two months of the year, total rental revenue for same-store communities increased 3.7% and NOI increased by 3.4% Y/Y.

Physical same-store communities as of March 26, 2020 was 95.6% vs 95.9% a year ago and 94.0% at Dec. 31, 2019.

Nokomis construction project remains on schedule; sees funding $18.9M of loan proceeds for rest of 2020 with the balance being funded in 2021 and 2022.

While some of its value-add renovations remain on schedule, some have been delayed or put on hold until IRET has visibility into occupancy and rental rates upon stabilization of the broader economy.