SeaChange International reports 30% rise in streaming activity

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) reports 30% rise in streaming activity for linear, video on demand and Over-the-Top across different platforms and networks driven by demand related to COVID-19.

The company expects acceleration in growth as countries around the world are in partial or total lock down.

They quote studies from Nielsen which predicts 60% increase in amount of media watched. Due to rising demand for online content, the network infrastructure is under high demand.

Advertising revenue has decreased despite high viewership as companies have scaled down on their advertising budgets.

The company says their end-to-end video delivery platform offers analytics, delivery and scalability required by such OTT platforms and TV operators in current scenario.