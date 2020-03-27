Breakfast spoils for Wendy's

There isn't two ways around the bad timing that Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) had with its well-publicized national launch of a breakfast platform in early March.

BTIG says Wendy's management has decided to remove its incremental marketing support for breakfast amid the current environment and changing marketing priorities.

"Ironically, this will be beneficial to EBITDA near-term and help offset the declines from the current sales trends but may come at the expense of establishing the daypart. Wendy’s latest breakfast effort may have the most unfortunate timing as its launch came only weeks before social distancing, telecommuting and shifting marketing plans curtail new customer trial and visitation habits. We believe this makes sustaining breakfast even harder," writes Peter Saleh on the development.

BTIG keeps a Neutral rating on Wendy's given what it calls the heightened valuation relative to historical levels, uncertainty over the announced breakfast launch and more modest resulting financial outlook.