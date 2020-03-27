IRET expects 1Q20 results in-line with guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) extends the time to pay April rent and is waiving all fees associated with credit card payments, has suspended eviction filings, and is offering rental deferment payment plans to residents experiencing financial hardship.

3.7% Y/Y increase in total rental revenue for same-store communities and 3.4% Y/Y increase in NOI for two months ended February 29.

95.6% physical occupancy for same store communities as of March 26 vs. 95.9% as of March 26, 2019 and 94.0% as of December 31, 2019.

The company has an existing cash balance of ~$21M and $188M access to liquidity revolver.

Withdraws FY20 outlook.

Mark O. Decker, Jr., IRET's President and CEO, reported: "We expect first quarter 2020 results to be in-line with our expectations. The balance sheet remains strong with limited debt maturities over the next 24 months, and the portfolio remains well occupied at 95.6% as of today. However, there remains a great deal of unknowns at this point in time. We are seeing reduced traffic at our properties and expect additional economic volatility for the remainder of 2020."

Source: Press Release