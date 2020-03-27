U.S. Steel cuts 2020 capex by $125M, to idle some tubular operations

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) announces several actions in response to impacts from the coronavirus and the significant changes in global oil and gas markets.

The company says it will idle all or most of Lone Star Tubular Operations and Lorain Tubular Operations indefinitely starting in May in response to weak tubular market conditions.

It will idle the #4 blast furnace at Gary Works immediately to begin a planned outage, which originally was planned to begin in April and last for 48 days.

U.S. Steel will cut planned 2020 capital spending by $125M, or ~14%, to $750M, which will include delaying construction of the endless casting and rolling line and cogeneration facility at its Mon Valley Works.

The company increases its borrowings under its revolving credit facility by $800M.

U.S. Steel says it does not expect these moves to meaningfully impact previous guidance for Q1 adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net loss per share.