Oaktree Specialty Lending sees opportunities in senior loans, HY bonds

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) has $407M of available liquidity to support its funding needs, including $112M of unrestricted cash and $295M of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

"In this current market environment, Oaktree is finding interesting investment opportunities in senior loans and high yield bonds, and it believes that the volatility could extend to the direct lending and private credit markets, creating opportunities to originate attractively priced and structured loans to borrowers in the coming months," CEO and CIO Armen Panossian and President and COO Matt Pendo write in a letter to shareholders.

Its largest industry concentrations are in areas such as software, information technology services, healthcare providers and services and biotechnology, and "we believe our exposure to energy, travel, leisure and entertainment is limited."

As of Dec. 31, 2019, leverage was 0.58x debt-to-equity, below its target range of 0.70x to 0.85x.

Has $71M of unfunded commitments as of March 25, with ~$32M that can be drawn today as the remaining amount is subject to certain milestones that must be met by its portfolio companies.

Next debt maturity is in February 2024.