Aegion withdraws FY20 outlook, draws ~$35M in revolving credit

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) says that the co. is preparing for a protracted period of significant uncertainty.

The management is taking actions to reduce costs, increase liquidity and improve financial flexibility. Such actions include: wage reductions, freeze of all non-critical spending for capital expenditures, travel and other discretionary expenses, Suspension of cash fees for the Company’s Board of Directors and Suspension of the Company’s discretionary open-market share repurchase program.

In addition, The Company also drew ~$35M on its revolving line of credit in Q1 to provide a cushion against any unforeseen liquidity disruptions.

Due to the current market conditions and difficulty in estimating the financial impact, the Company is withdrawing 2020 financial guidance issued on Feb. 28, 2020.

